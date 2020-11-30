DELAWARE — Thomas E. Balzer, 49, of Delaware passed away Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 16, 1971 in Springfield, Ohio to the late James and Judy (Furay) Balzer and had worked for Alpha Industries. A caring person, Tom enjoyed watching and collecting videos.

Surviving Tom are his aunts, Joyce Dennis and Janice O'Daniels; uncles, Jack and Jerry Furay; half-sister, April Marshall; numerous cousins and his feline companion Bubbles.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jack and Polly Furay.

The family would like to thank Creative Foundations and Independent Beginnings for their care, concern and friendship of Tom over the years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10–10:30 a.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where celebration of life services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will then be held at 2 p.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45504.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing requirements.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.