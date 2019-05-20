WORTHINGTON — Thomas Edward Goyer, 69 of Worthington died peacefully Sunday morning, May 19, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born February 7, 1950 in Marion to the late Robert H. and Dorothy (Baldauf) Goyer.

Tom was a 1968 graduate of Elgin High School. He also attended Buckeye Valley High School.

Tom was an outstanding baseball catcher playing on numerous regional teams. He was regarded as one of the best baseball players in Marion County. His successes landed him an athletic scholarship at the University of Toledo where he played 4 years as a varsity letterman. His college highlight was when the U. T. baseball team flew to Rome, Italy where they took on various Italian teams.

After college Tom enlisted in the U. S. Air Force where he served stateside until discharged. He was a member of Worthington Post 239 American Legion.

He is survived by 3 brothers, Jeff (Beverly) Goyer of Lebanon; Robert II (Connie) Goyer of Marion; Mark Goyer of Worthington; 3 nieces, Jordan Goyer, Audrey Goyer, Jenny (Eric) Watkins, and 2 nephews, Zachary Goyer and Jason Goyer.

A Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Marion Cemetery with Pastor Scott Schnapp officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

Friends are invited to a reception honoring and remembering Tom at the Prospect American Legion Post 368 immediately following the graveside service.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America (sardaa.org/donate2).

Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

