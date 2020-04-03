DELAWARE — Thomas Melchor Sweitzer, 83 of Delaware Ohio, passed away on April 2, 2020.

Born February 8, 1937 to the late Henry Sweitzer Sr. and Mary Dorothy (Koehler) Sweitzer,

Tom graduated from Zion Lutheran Elementary 1951, Hower Vocational HS 1955, University of Akron B.E.E., and Sloan Fellow Purdue University M.S.E.E. 1962.

Tom was a registered professional engineer in Ohio from 1970 to 2006. He worked as an engineer at Rockwell International Missile Systems Division (Boeing) and retired after 35 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Darlyene Susan (Carmack) Sweitzer, and his sons Stephen Sweitzer and Darrel Sweitzer.

He is survived by his daughter, Tami (David) DuScheid; granddaughters, Tiffani DuScheid, Stephani DuScheid and Ella Sweitzer.

Private services will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to donor's choice of charity.

Arrangements are being handled by the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware.

To share a fond memory of Tom or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhome.com.