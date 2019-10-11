DELAWARE — Thomas Michael "Mike" Richards, 65, of Delaware passed away Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 11, 1954 in Marion, Ohio to the late Thomas and Mary (Russell) Richards. He graduated from Marion Harding High School and on August 5, 1972, Mike married the love of his life Lois Keirns. Together they shared 47 years of marriage.

Mike was a workaholic and especially loved his years spent as an usher for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Ohio State University and the Columbus Crew. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, and when younger, playing golf and bowling.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lois; sons, Greg (Rose) Richards of Marion and Scott Richards of Delaware; grandchildren, Sophia, Samantha, Gavin, and Mason; great-grandchildren, Aether and Hemera; sister, Connie Cook of Westerville; 4 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death his maternal grandparents John and Garnet Russell and his nephew Jamie Cook.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2–5 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room.

Contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215.

