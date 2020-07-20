1/
Timothy Bradley McIver
DELAWARE — Timothy Bradley McIver, 78 of Delaware, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020 at his daughter's residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Born November 3, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Hewitt & Ruth (Yoakum) McIver. Tim worked with COTA as a bus driver for several years. He eventually was unable to complete his duties as a bus driver, so he retired after several years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include daughters Denise (Michael) Stephens of Sunbury, Ohio and Danelle (Brian Alexander) McIver of Galena, Ohio; daughters' mother Vonnie McIver of Westerville, Ohio; brothers Hewitt (Joan) McIver Jr. of Lake Havasu, AZ and Willard (Emily) McIver of Columbus, Ohio; sister Janet Foley of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren Dena (Brian) Duncan of Sunbury, Ohio, Morgan Stephens of Sunbury, Ohio, and Jarret Adkins of Galena, Ohio; great-grandchildren Dakota Scarbury and Pearl Duncan.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from noon until 2 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, Ohio, 43015.

A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Kingwood Memorial Park, 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035 with Attorney Brian K. Duncan officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 43210.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
