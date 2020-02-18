DELAWARE — Timothy F. Ungashick, age 79 of Delaware passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the home of his daughter while surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 14, 1940 in Canton to the late Paul T. and Bernice (Buchanan) Ungashick. Tim graduated from Canton Central High School and served in the US Army. He first worked with the family owned Sanitary Laundry Service in Massillon. Tim married his lifelong partner, Elnor, and they were married in 1970, a union lasting 46 strong years.

With a passion for harness racing, he operated the Ungashick Horse Farm in Beach City, Ohio while training at Stark County Fairgrounds before coming to Delaware, Ohio in 1986 to be near the center of the harness racing circuit. Tim was an owner, trainer, and driver from 1978 until his retirement in 1991. He was the proud winner of the 1982 Ohio Sire Stakes with JL Coaltown. Tim was a top driver in Ohio during the 1980s.

He also enjoyed golf and the comradery of the golf course and competitiveness of the game. Tim was a member of New Era Golf and worked at the Westerville Golf Center and Mill Creek Golf Club.

Determined and strong willed, he was the consummate joker, friendly in nature and always greeted others with a smile. One to improvise and although stern, he possessed a soft tender side. He schooled in "playing a bad hand well" and lived a life with no regrets.

Tim cherished relationships in life and those developed while playing golf. Most importantly he treasured his family. There was no greater joy then the time spent watching his children play athletics and mentoring and supporting his grandchildren in the game of life.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Jerry (Michele) Ungashick of Ostrander, Stacey (Daniel) Lobdell, Paul Ungashick and Vickie Ungashick, all of Delaware area; grandchildren: Clay and Jack Ungashick, Bryce Reed, and Tori Ungashick, as well as brother John Ungashick, and a host of fellow golfer and friends.

A golf-centered Celebration of his life will be announced this Spring.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to be assisting the Ungashick family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a future scholarship fund, to be determined.