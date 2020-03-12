Timothy I. "Duck" Flahive, age 62, passed peacefully into God's arms on March 11, ­­ 2020 after a courageous eight year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease.

A lifelong resident of Delaware, Tim was the third youngest of eight children born to the late Edward A. and Barbara T. (Schweitzer) Flahive. Tim attended Delaware Saint Mary School for five years and Delaware City Schools for seven years. Tim graduated from Delaware Hayes High School in 1975 where he was an outstanding student and an accomplished athlete, earning nine varsity letters in football, tennis and swimming. In 2015, he was inducted into the Delaware Hayes Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

Out of high school, Tim attended Miami of Ohio for two years. But all along Tim had a plan to attend his dream school: The University of Notre Dame. Thankfully for Tim and Notre Dame, he was admitted in 1977. It was a match made in Heaven! Tim loved everything about Notre Dame: Its intellectual rigor, attending mass at the Basilica, praying at the Grotto, cheering on many of the big time sporting events, being awestruck by the Golden Dome every day going to and from class, its Catholic heritage, and most importantly the friendships that he forged with fellow students. Those two years that Tim had at Notre Dame were some of the best years of his life. Tim had one great weakness in life though: if the ND Bookstore was selling something with Notre Dame on it, Tim was buying it! He even had a vanity license plate that said "DOMER1".

After graduating from Notre Dame with honors, Tim received his law degree from Ohio Northern University. Following his graduation from Ohio Northern in 1983, he returned to Delaware, Ohio, to start his law practice with his Dad, and two of his brothers, Ed and Terry. He practiced law in Delaware for close to 30 years.

Tim was an active member of the Delaware Community. A lifelong member of St. Mary Church, he served on the St. Mary School Board. He also served as past president of the Sarah Moore Home and the Delaware County Bar Association. For many years, Tim officiated swim meets for the Ohio High School Athletic Association from local high school dual meets to invitationals as well as the district meets. He coordinated swim meets for both the Delaware Aquatic Racing Team and the Hayes High School Swim Team. His dedication to the high school and local swim team was a labor of love.

Tim was simply lovable, loyal to his core and a bit goofy. He brought joy to all who knew him. Those qualities served him well throughout his life, especially as he navigated through the struggles of his disease.

Since the summer of 1969, Tim had a special friendship with Bill "Wilbur" Rietz. Bill walked every step of this difficult journey with Tim providing love and support not just to Tim, but the Flahive family as a whole. Everyone should be so lucky to have a friend like Bill, but those special bonds are exceedingly rare.

The family thanks The Bag of Nails Lunch Bunch which included the late Tom Clark, Casey Clark, Tony Heald, Chad Heald, Shane Heald, and Logan Philipps who continued to include Tim in their weekday professional lunches during the first four years of Tim's illness. They provided Tim with a sense of normalcy at a time when Tim's world was shrinking on a daily basis. Those lunches meant the world to Tim.

The family would also like to thank the Memory Care staff at Willowbrook Delaware Run for their empathetic and outstanding care for Tim over the last several years. Our community is fortunate to have such an excellent facility. We also thank Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care for Tim as he declined. During this time several family members, including Tee Heald, Babs Farkasovsky, Judy England and Ed and Penny Flahive, exhibited extraordinary devotion to Tim and his care. In addition, the family thanks Catherine Neal for her caregiver services over several years. The family also appreciates the dedicated help from friend Kim Jackson.

Tim is survived by his daughter Maureen "Mo" Flahive, his son Phil (Denise) Flahive, his grandson Camden Flahive, and his siblings: Margie (Michael) Shade, Teresa (Tony) Heald, Babs (Steve) Farkasovsky, Ed (Penny) Flahive, Terry (Carolyn) Flahive, Shawn (Lisa) Flahive, Dan (Susan) Flahive, step brother Bill (Jill) Rissler, and step sister Judy (Mike) England, mother of his children, Carol Greene, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loyal and fabulous friends near and far. Tim loved his family unconditionally.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by step mother Jean L. (Davis Rissler) Flahive who was instrumental in the upbringing of Tim.

Friends may call Friday April 3rd, 2020 from 4–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive Delaware, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday April 4th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Church, 82 E. William St., Delaware, Ohio. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Catholic Foundation for the benefit of the Timothy I. Flahive Tuition Assistance Fund, 257 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Checks can be made to the Catholic Foundation of Columbus with Tim's name on the memo line. The fund will be used to assist the payment of tuition for students attending St. Mary School, Delaware, Ohio.

