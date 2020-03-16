Timothy I. "Duck" Flahive, who passed peacefully into God's arms on March 11, ­­ 2020 service postponement notice:

Given the national emergency relating to the coronavirus, the Flahive family has decided to post-pone the calling hours and funeral mass for Tim. Their family does not want to have Tim's friends or our family members to be at greater risk of contracting the virus. His family would like to celebrate Tim's life with as many people who would ordinarily want to come to pay their respects.

The family will post an announcement in the Gazette and on Facebook when we know with certainty the date of the calling hours and the funeral. They will also update the calling hours and the funeral arrangements on the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Home website when known.

To share a condolence or see updated details visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.