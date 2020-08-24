Timothy I. "Duck" Flahive, age 62, passed peacefully into God's arms on March 11, ­­ 2020 after a courageous eight-year battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease.

Notice: because of the pandemic and limitations imposed by the church on the number of persons who can be in person at the funeral mass, Tim's funeral will be a private event. Only family members and a limited number of invited guests may attend the funeral mass in person. The Flahive Family wish it were otherwise.

Nevertheless, Tim's funeral mass will be live-streamed over the Internet. The Internet link is www.stmarylivestream.com.

A private memorial mass for his immediate family will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware and will be live-streamed by logging into www.stmarylivestream.com. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

When appropriate there will be an additional gathering to be announced for friends and family to share stories and memories in a celebration of Tim's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Catholic Foundation for the benefit of the Timothy I. Flahive Tuition Assistance Fund, 257 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Checks can be made to the Catholic Foundation of Columbus with Tim's name on the memo line. The fund will be used to assist the payment of tuition for students attending St. Mary School, Delaware, Ohio.

