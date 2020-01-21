WALDO — Tom W. Dye, age 64 of Waldo, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Presidential Center of Marion.

Tom was born on May 5, 1955 in Mount Gilead, the son of Robert and Joyce Ann (Klingel) Dye. Tom was a graduate of River Valley High School and then attended the Ohio State University, graduating with a bachelors degree.

Tom worked for many years as a truck driver for both Henderson Trucking and Mark Hurt Trucking. He also worked in tax preparation. He loved to travel around the country visiting historical sites. Politics and history interested Tom. He had a heart that loomed large and was always there for his friends and family. He was gracious, kind and generous with his time and talents.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Ann Cumston; his girlfriend of 20 years, Deb Warner; brother Tim Dutton and numerous friends and other relatives.

Tom is preceded in death by his father, Robert Dye; step-father Ben Cumston; and grandparents: Willis and Lucella Klingel.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Peace Community Church of Christ, 4061 Columbus-Sandusky Rd S, Marion from 10 a.m. to noon; Celebration of life service will immediately follow at noon with Rev. Joel Fetter officiating; burial will be in Waldo Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving Tom's family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.