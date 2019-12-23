MARENGO — Tommy M. Cole, age 64 of Marengo, passed on December 19, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Columbus, OH on April 16, 1955 to the late Jack and Mildred (Mather) Cole of Sunbury; a son, brother, uncle, husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, camping, playing cards, riding ATVs, fish fries (perch and walleye), and spending time with family and friends.

His favorite pastime was a Pepsi, potato chips and watching old movies on T.V. He was a 1973 graduate from Buckeye Valley High School. Tom was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was on the USS Barb 596 (a Machinist Mate on a Submarine) who served active duty and reserves. He was employed for 20 years at the former Flxible Corporation/Delaware, 9 years at Kellogg (formerly known as Worthington Foods) in Worthington and retired in late 2017 after 12 years at Vertiv (formerly known as Liebert Corp./Emerson) in Columbus.

Tommy "Tom" is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sharon (Rhoads) Cole, a daughter Emily (Jamie) Cummings of Mt. Gilead, a son Jason Cole of Marengo and two grandchildren Carly and Colton; a brother-in-law William Carr and a brother Ronald Denney of Columbus; a sister Janet (Tim) Hawxhurst of Marblehead, nieces Michelle (Larry) Roberts and Kim Smith of Florida; Dina Carr (Nabil), Tina Carr, Kathy (Glen) Spears, Karin (Scott) Patton all of Columbus, two nephews Benjamin (Angie) McGuire, Aaron (Rosa) McGuire of Columbus; mother-in-law Jenell (William) Alley of Delaware, many great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents R.B. and Evelyn Mae (Lingrel) Mather, Raymond and Muriel (Beard) Cole, his parents Jack and Mildred and a sister Beverly (Denney) Carr, father-in-law Donald Rhoads, Sr., many uncles and aunts, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life is scheduled for mid-April 2020 near his 65th birthday. The exact date, time and location are yet to be determined and will be posted on Facebook or by contacting his wife, daughter or son.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center, 420 N. James Rd., Columbus, OH 43219-614-257-5200, https://www.columbus.va.gov or , 5455 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214-614-848-6676, or Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43212-614-291-5667, https://LifelineofOhio.org.

