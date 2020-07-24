1/
Troy D. Fisher
DELAWARE — Troy D. Fisher, 50, of Delaware, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born February 24, 1970 in Delaware to Rhonda (Smith) and Wendell Fisher.

He attended Hayes High School in Delaware. After High School he went to work for his father running Fisher Tree Service. He worked every day of his life to do good for himself and his children.

He is survived by his children, Krystal M. Fisher of Sparta and Troy, Jr. Fisher of Mount Vernon, mother Rhonda Fisher, Sister, Jaqueline "Jackie" (James "Jimmy" Harmony of Delaware, Brother, Kevin (Katie Meyer) Fisher, Brother, Justin Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Fisher.

Services will be private for the family due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
