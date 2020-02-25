CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — V. Robert "Bob" Pigman, 87, of Connersville died unexpectedly Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, at Reid Health, Connersville, Indiana.

He was born March 29, 1932 in Fayette County, Indiana, one of two children of Virgil E. Pigman and Lula A. Pfeiffer.

On November 24, 1949, he was married to Hope A. Schmidt. Mrs. Pigman survives.

Bob farmed in Fayette County east of town and was also employed at I.N.A./Cigna Insurance as a department manager for 35 years.

He was an active member of the East Side United Methodist Church. He held several offices and was very involved in the church's food tent during the Fayette County Free Fair for many years. He was in F.F.A., was a supporter of the 4-H Swine Association, and was a lifetime member of the Fayette County Free Fair. Bob and Hope enjoyed going to Florida for the winter months.

Besides his wife, Hope Pigman, survivors include three children and a daughter-in-law, Richard (Joyce) Pigman of Prospect, Ohio, Robin Ellis of Richmond, Rebecca (Louie) Lingg of Connersville, Jane Pigman of Connersville; 10 grandchildren, Ricky Pigman, Randy (Loressa) Pigman, Ryan (Jennifer) Pigman, Renee (Zach) Raeon, David (Jonelle) Ellis, Michael Ellis, Robert Pigman, Ronnie Pigman, Kenny (Kara) Lingg, and Jennifer (Katie) Hogan; 11 great grandchildren, Mikinzi, Griffin, Dakota, David Jr., Christopher, Courtney, Charlotte, Marie, Alexis, Brooklyn, Michael, and one on the way. He is also survived by many friends, including his breakfast buddies who liked to call him "Curly."

He is preceded in death by his parents, one infant sister, Mariam Ann Pigman, and a son, Roger R. Pigman.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. Reverend Eric Hopkins and Reverend Malcolm Greene will officiate. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Lyonsville. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette County Swine Association or a . Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.