RADNOR — Vera L. Jones, 91, of Radnor passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020 at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home in Delaware. She was born September 29, 1928 in Radnor to the late Nekoda and Myrtle (Thompson) Morrison and later graduated from Radnor High School in 1946. On April 22, 1947, she married the love of her life Avery Jones in Columbus, Ohio and together they shared 59 years of marriage. Sadly, Avery passed in July of 2006. Vera was a devoted and faithful member of the Radnor United Church of Christ and the Delaware Senior Citizens and a former member of the Triple L Mother's Club. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and knitting hats for school children at Christmastime. She also enjoyed reading, feeding birds, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and listening to big band, gospel, country and polka music. She especially loved her little dog Heidi. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Norman (Velda), Roger (Nancy), and Brent (Denys) Jones; 4 grandchildren, Michelle Sayre, Brian Jones, Mikel (Stephanie) Jones, and Holly (Dave) Jones-Day; 9 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Zackery, Nathan, Alaina, Misa, Max, Evan, Eirica, and Elijah; 1 great-great granddaughter, Ava; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Vera was also preceded in death by her 3 brothers Claire, Leon, and Durward and her sister Barbara Belt. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held with Pastor Dan Bill officiating. Burial will be in Radnor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vera's memory may be made to the Radnor United Church of Christ, 4407 OH-203, Radnor, OH 43066. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Jones family. To share a fond memory of Vera or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020.