Vera Mae Witt, wife of the late Rev. Carl Witt, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Buckfield, ME, she was a daughter of the late Maurice E. Gould and Lizzie Belle Conant Gould.

Raised in a small rural community in Southern Maine, she went on to earn a bachelor's degree in music from Eastern Baptist College and a master's degree in Christian education from Eastern Baptist Seminary, where she met her sweetheart and husband Carl Witt. After their marriage in 1955, the Witt's located in Radnor, Ohio where they served at Radnor Baptist Church for 3 years. In 1958, they relocated to Delaware, Ohio where they founded the Delaware Bible Church and then served there until 1985 where Rev. Witt was the senior pastor.

Through their 31 years in Central Ohio, Mrs. Witt was a pastor's wife, pianist, singer, choir director, teacher, mentor, counselor and dear friend to many. A true Yankee, she raised 6 kids on a shoe string during those years. From 1986 until 1995, the Witt's lived in Florida and then retired to Camden, SC where they became members of First Baptist Church of Camden. Their SC home was known as a place of hospitality and blessing for family and friends alike. After Rev. Witt's passing in 2007, "Miss Vera" as she came to be known, embraced her new and different life. Being Grandma, singing in the church choir, active member of the Quilters of Kershaw County, entertaining guests, and traveling to visit her scattered family are how she filled her years. "Miss Vera" will be long remembered by her family as a loving wife, dear mother, and treasured grandma. Her sweet spirit and devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is the legacy that she leaves on this earth.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Deborah and Greg Yurchak of Cincinnati, Ohio, Daniel and Tiffany Witt of Delaware, OH, John and Pam Witt of Boyertown, PA, David and Gabriele Witt of Phenix City, AL, Sarah and David Haas of Lugoff, SC; daughter-in-law, Linnea Witt of Roseburg, OR; sister Elaine Hall; 31 grandchildren and finally 25 great-grandchildren, with 5 more on the way!

She was predeceased by sons, Paul Jonathan Witt and James Witt, granddaughters, Kaliana Witt, Sarah Joy Witt, Anna Joy Witt and siblings Lottie Chase, Everett Gould and Joseph Henry Gould.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Delaware Bible Church, 45 Belle Ave., Delaware, Ohio. Family greeting time will follow the service. Private burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Gideons International.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation to Deb Yurchak for her devotion to mom during these last months.

We also extend our thanks to Hospice of Kershaw County, and especially to Nurse Pat and to Meronica, our angel of love and mercy.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is handling local arrangements.

