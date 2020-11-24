EDMOND, Okla. — Verna Jo Humes, age 80, of Edmond, Oklahoma passed away quietly on the morning of November 1st, 2020, from complications attributed to the COVID-19 virus. Verna was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marjorie Bauder, sister Barbara Mirise, brother David, daughter in law Sonya Humes and grandson Matthew Rowland. She is survived by her brother Jim Bauder and his wife Lynne and her brother in law, David Mirise. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband Ed of 59 years, her daughter Dianna and husband Mark Rowland of Oklahoma City, and their children Michael and Jeremy; son Thomas and his daughters Peggy and Anna of Edmond, and her daughter Kathryn and husband Sid Beatty of Knoxville, TN, and their daughter Sara Bryant.

Verna was born on July 8, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio in a small farming community where everyone knew everyone. Verna's education began at Olentangy High School where she graduated in 1958. She continued her studies in the nursing program at Grant Hospital School of Nursing in Columbus. After finishing her R.N. certification, Verna practiced nursing in both Ohio and Texas. Verna married the love of her life, Ed Humes, in July of 1961. Their life together included multiple adventures as Ed's first occupation was in the United States Air Force, which required them to move frequently. Their family began with the birth of Dianna Sue, followed by Thomas Edward, and finally Kathryn Lynn. Ed and Verna's final move to Edmond in 1978, allowed the family to put down permanent roots in the local community. When Ed retired from the Air Force in 1989, and he and Verna established Ed Humes Locksmith Service in Edmond.

Throughout her lifetime Verna fulfilled multiple roles while also maintaining her love of sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, and playing bridge. One Christmas, her love for baking lead her to make 70 dozen cinnamon rolls for friends, business associates, and family. People were known to fight over her cinnamon rolls! Verna's talents extended to the Locksmith business, where she worked as the office manager. And when the kids were young, Verna served as Girl Scout troop leader and room mother. She and Ed also worked as youth group leaders for the Oil Country Cloggers. Her love for sewing came thru as she made the majority of the costumes used for the clogging performances. Their partnership led the Oil Country Cloggers to be one of the first groups to actively travel and perform outside the United States; as the group performed in Denmark and the USSR while it was still under communist rule. When Verna wasn't spending her time cooking, sewing, cleaning, or telling Ed what to do, she volunteered her time with the Hope Center in Edmond. Verna was an active believer in Christ, and she and Ed maintained a membership with Edmond First United Methodist Church and the Emmanuel Sunday School Class.

A memorial service will be held to remember and honor Verna at Edmond First United Methodist Church on Friday, December 4th 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Verna's name to the following:

Verna Humes Memorial Fund First United Methodist Church, Edmond P.O. Box 390 Edmond, Oklahoma 73083

"If you didn't want to know her thoughts on a subject, don't ask her."