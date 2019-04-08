PROSPECT — Vicky Sue Carey, 60 of Prospect, died peacefully early Monday morning April 8, 2019 at her home following a 10-month battle with cancer.

She was born December 12, 1958 in Marion to Carroll Clair "Pickle" and Geraldine M. "Gerry" White.

Vicky was a 1977 graduate of the Elgin High School. She was a lifelong dedicated member of the Prospect Baptist Church. Vicky had a strong faith and enjoyed the evening Bible Studies, she was also known to enjoy wearing hats to church. She had worked at the Marion City Waste Water Treatment Plant for over 20 years, before that she had worked for Delaware County. She was a member of the George L. Behrens #504 O.E.S., Delaware. Vicky enjoyed sewing, ballroom dancing and walking her beloved dogs, Nalla and Bella. She always appreciated the Prospect Fourth of July celebration; this is where she and Rick had their first date.

Vicky's family was the center of her life, her husband, kids, sisters, mom and her cherished grandchildren were what kept her going. The family was able to have a wonderful celebration last Saturday with Vicky, sings hymns, reading scriptures and just enjoying Vicky.

On September 15, 1979 at the Prospect UM Church she married Richard William "Rick" Carey II and he survives, also surviving is her mom, Gerry White of Prospect; children: Richard William "J.R." (Leigh Ann) Carey III of Liberty Township, Cincinnati and Ashley (Joshua) Barnett of Galion; Grandchildren: Caroline, Abby, Libby and Richard William "Will" Carey IV, Clair, Morgan, Knox Barnett; Sisters: Debbie (Rick) Varner and Tammi (Harry) Hilgenberg both of Prospect.

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Prospect Baptist Church, Pastors Deb Moreland and Bill Snyder will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, there will be an O.E.S. service preceding the funeral service at the church. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Prospect Baptist Church 213 North Elm Street Prospect, OH 43342.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.