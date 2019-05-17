It is with loving respect and sad hearts that we announce the passing of Violet "Vi" Mae (Longshore, Cline) McNamara. Vi passed peacefully early Friday morning, May 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 13, 1927 in Center Village, Ohio to the late James Lester Longshore and Ina Lilian (Adams) Longshore.

Vi was a 1945 graduate of Sunbury High School and in 1946, she married Andy Cline. Early in married life she worked for the JC Penney Company. She then worked for the Olentangy School system and retired from there after 20 years. She always considered herself a homemaker and loved to do all kinds of crafts. One of her favorite things to do was crochet afghans and she made one for each of her children and grandchildren. She was still crocheting up until a week before she passed away.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Jerry (Jeani) Cline, Larry (Gladys) Cline and Douglas (Kim) Cline; daughters, Sondra (Jim) Evans and Ronda (Randy) Michael; daughter-in-law, Sue (Bob) Cline; sisters, Betty Watts and Dorothy (Hale) Souders; brothers, Ken (Julia) Longshore and Phil (Judy) Longshore. Vi is also cherished by her 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several members of the McNamara family that were a big part of her life, and she was very close to them.

In addition to her parents, Vi was preceded in death by her stepmother Beatrice (Goins) Longshore, as well as her first husband Howard "Andy" Earnest Cline, second husband Timothy F. McNamara, son Robert "Bob" Cline, brother Russell Longshore, sister Darlene Kean, and her sister-in-law Hazel Cline.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 North State Route 61 @ State Route 3, Sunbury, and 1 hour prior to the 11 a.m. services celebrating Vi's life on Monday, May 20, 2019 with Pastor Larry DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in Africa Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vi's memory may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr #170, Columbus, OH 43231 or Vans Valley Community Church, 4440 E State Route 37, Sunbury, Ohio 43074.

