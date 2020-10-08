MARION — Virgil Clyde Mitchell II, 65, of Marion passed away Sunday evening, October 4, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

He was born March 5, 1955 in Delaware to Virgil Mitchell I and Revella (Jordan) Wilson.

Virgil was owner/operator of Mitchell's Concrete in Columbus. He enjoyed racing, basketball, shooting pool and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Revella (Larry) Wilson of Delaware; bonus mother, Snobia Mitchell; daughter, Latoya Mitchell of Delaware; grandchildren, Brittany, Cassius, Clai, Chevelle, Laila, and Clyde Mitchell, Ava Peffers, Jabraya Ross, and Jayla Martin; great-grandchild, Amayah Payne; sisters, Elley Wilson of Delaware, Synthia (Darryl) Shannon of Hilliard and Yolanda (Tommy) Terry of Ostrander; brothers, Jeffrey Mitchell of Delaware, Vance (Debbie) Herrell of Tennessee, Anthony Herrell of Nevada, Lamont (Roxanne) Shelton of Marion, and Roy Shelton of Philadelphia, Pa; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Virgil was preceded in death by his father Virgil Mitchell I, son Virgil Mitchell III, best friend Fred Hall, brother Tony Shelton, maternal grandparents Alpheaus and Eva Jordan, and paternal grandparents Robert and Mildred Mitchell.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2–4 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William St., Delaware, where a time of sharing and remembrance will follow at 4 p.m.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Mitchell family.

To share a fond memory of Virgil or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.