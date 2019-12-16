DELAWARE — Virginia "Jennie" Slider, age 94, of Delaware, and previously from Columbus and Worthington, passed away on December 14, 2019 at Willow Brook at Delaware Run.

She was born on January 9, 1925 in New Martinsville, WV to Ora and Etta Moore. Jennie graduated from Magnolia High School and the Wheeling Hospital School of Nursing. Over the years, she worked at several different hospitals in Columbus.

She married H.C. "Slip" Slider on June 8, 1946. He was a professor of petroleum engineering at The Ohio State University. His expertise in that field took both he and Jennie to many foreign countries as he taught classes in the subject. In 1979, they went on a year-long trip around the world as Slip taught classes in such places as Columbia, Trinidad, Germany, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and China. Jennie especially loved visiting Indonesia, Japan, and Peru. A love for travel continued throughout their marriage.

Jennie was a member of Central College Presbyterian Church, the Worthington Women's Club, and the PEO Sisterhood. Among her interests included reading, playing bridge with their supper club comprised of friends from Worthington, tennis, and cooking. The family will remember Jennie's humming and whistling in the kitchen, her use of parsley to decorate food, and her potato salad, which was loved by all and could never be duplicated!

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Slip, and a sister, Victoria Snodgrass.

She is survived by sons, Terry (Betty) , and their daughter Amber (Eric) Wier, all of Crescent City, CA; Jeff (Laura) of Delaware and their children, Rob and Emily; and great-grandchildren Sienna and Marcus Wier.

Burial will be in WV with a private family gathering.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family.

To share a fond memory of Jennie or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.