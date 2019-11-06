DELAWARE — Vivian Rose Wesley, 87, of Delaware passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 16, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of the late Herbert & Sylvia (Molett) Cartwright. Vivian was one of 9 children, and attended Cleveland Public School Systems.

Vivian met and later married the love of her life Naamon James Wesley Jr. on November 25, 1950, and they spent 36 years together before his passing in 1986. Vivian was the leader of the house, she raised 4 beautiful children and took care of the home.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters Vivian C (Frank) Anderson and Eileen Wesley; grandchildren William Franklin Barnes III, Vivian V. Anderson, Leon McFarland, and Deon McFarland; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren with another on the way; brothers Leonard (Mary) and Arthur (Carmaletta) Cartwright; sisters Francis Edwards and Shirley Jones; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband Naaman James Wesley Jr; sons Naaman James Wesley III and Michael Lee Wesley; granddaughter Josette Kinney; brother Herbert Cartwright; sisters Mildred Clark, Gloria Phillips, and Sylvia Brown.

Vivian enjoyed listening to music, she had quite the collection of 45's and records, she especially liked singing and dancing to Jazz, The Temptations, Barry White, and Aretha Franklin, and R&B. Vivian also had the ability to make great food dishes. Her family will remember her as the awesome, elegant, caring, and giving individual that she was.

Rev. Deb Patterson will officiate a funeral service 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Following the burial family asks that everyone join them back at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center for food and fellowship.

