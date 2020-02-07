BLUFORD, Ill. — Volieta Esther (Pendleton) Russell, 78, of Bluford, Illinois and formerly of Delaware, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 2, 2020 at her son's residence in Berea, Ohio.

She was born October 31, 1941 in Warrensburg, Ohio to the late Clifford Charles Rush and Gladys Elizabeth (Swartz) Rush and graduated from Scioto Valley High School.

Volieta worked for GTE for 36 years retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Casey Avenue Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and a former member of the Summerville First Baptist Church in Summerville, Illinois where she served as former treasurer and secretary and ran the food pantry. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and making crafts, including teddy bears and pot holders.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kim (Tony) Fowler of Ashley, OH, Cheryl Pendleton and her companion Polly Bizefski of Troy, OH, and Kevin (Lisa) Pendleton of Berea, OH; grandchildren, Susan Hardin, Trae (Brittany) Hardin, Cheyenne Howell, Nicholas Fowler, and Brittany Fowler; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Olivia Hardin.

In addition to her parents, Volieta was preceded in death by her 1st husband Elwin Dale Pendleton, her 2nd husband Billie LeRoy Russell, her brother Clifford "LeRoy" Rush and 2 infant sisters Marilyn and Arthur Lou.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, Ohio. Services celebrating Volieta's life will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Radnor.

Contributions in Volieta's memory may be made to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

