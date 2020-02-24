DELAWARE — Walter M. Davenport, 80, of Delaware, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, Westerville.

He was born on February 16, 1940 in Delaware to the late Walter E. "Lefty" and Olive "Polly" (Mathews) Davenport. Walt grew up in the Cheshire area, and was a 1959 graduate of the Olentangy High School. He had worked at the former Sunray Stove Co., the former Cairns Sinclair Service Station, Dennison, American Can Co. and then the City of Delaware Parks and Recreations, where he became Crew Leader. In his youth, he worked on numerous farms and worked on automobiles. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, playing men and co-ed softball and playing euchre at the . Bowling and golf were his favorite hobbies.

Walt is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Tim) Shaw of Delaware and his son, Brad (Cheryl) Davenport of Marysville; grandchildren, Jonathan, Bradley and Jace Shaw, Tyler Davenport, Robbie Myers and Darla Kimble; eleven great grandchildren; his sister, Janet Davis of Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Erma, on April 7, 2019; two brothers, Earl and Charles Davenport; sister, Grace Wood; two sets of twin sisters, and an additional sister, all in infancy.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Robinson Funeral Home, 32 West Winter Street, Delaware, where funeral services will be held Friday at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Donnie Akers, officiating. Burial to be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Following the burial, all are invited to the Eastside Mission Church in Delaware, for a gathering.

Memorial contributions may be given to the or to the .

