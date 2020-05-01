ASHLEY — Wanda Henderson 90 of Ashley, Ohio passed away April 30th, 2020 of natural aging causes. The daughter of Homer & Charlotte (Bryson) McNamara, born March 12th, 1930 in Delaware. The widow of R. Jack Henderson. They resided in various homes around the Delaware area. After graduation from Bellpoint High School, Wanda began her employment career with Ranco Manufacturing facility in Delaware. She started as a production associate and retired as the supervisor of the timekeeping department. She enjoyed pets (cats and dogs), the outdoors, where she could socialize or tend to her flower beds. She also got great pleasure from traveling the United States and seeing the sights. She is survived by son Jym Longstreth of Ashley; daughter Becky (Brank) Felker of Lakeland, Florida; sister Martie (Russ) Laner of Kissimmee, Florida; sister in-law Eleanor Burke; grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews an extended family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by Jack, her husband, eldest brother Floyd McNamara, brother (Homer) Eugene McNamara who gave his life in battle in Italy, during WWII. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family due to the current Covid-19 virus. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020.