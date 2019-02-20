DELAWARE — Wayne H. Kauble 92, of Delaware passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Kenton, Ohio the son of the late Harry & Alma (Dettwiler) Kauble. He graduated from Wharton High School in 1944. Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1944-1946 during World War II. After returning home Wayne graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree in 1951.

He worked his entire career with the Ohio Department of Transportation retiring as the Assistant Director of Highways & Chief Engineer in 1990.

He was a life long member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, and first wife Janice (Clinger) Kauble.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 22 years Juddean C. (Ferguson) Kauble; daughters Jill (Michael) Hernandez, Amanda Bonnette, and Susan (Jeffrey) McKnight; step-daughters Kenda (Kevin) Dean, and Kathleen (Brady) Mittelman; seven grandchildren Olivia, Sara, Justin, Shane, Alyssa, Katelyn, Kevin; step-grandchildren Brendan, Shannon, Kaitlyn, and Kyle; two great-grandchildren Oliver and Henry; Brother Allan Kauble; 3 nephews.

Wayne enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fly fishing, gardening, or traveling across the county in his RV. He was also a skilled woodworker leaving behind keepsakes to treasure. His family will remember him as a gentle, compassionate, and sometimes meticulous person with a sense of humor.

It was Wayne's wish to bequeath his body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine for the training of future physicians.

Pastor Philip Wilden will officiate a Celebration of Wayne's Life on March 2nd, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church, West Lincoln Ave., Delaware, Ohio 43015. Private family burial will take place in Wharton Cemetery, in Wharton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards Asbury United Methodist Church, West Lincoln Ave, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

To share a fond memory or to leave messages of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhome.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is proud to serve this veteran and his family.