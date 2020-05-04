Wayne Samuel Brookover Jr., 52, of Delaware passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon at his residence surrounded by his loving family and few long-time friends. He was born February 9, 1968 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Wayne Samuel Brookover Sr. and Juanita M. (Carnes) Brookover. A 1986 graduate of Olentangy High School, Wayne also studied at the University of Phoenix and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1988 through 1994; earning the National Defense Service Medal, Asia Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment and the Kuwait Liberation Medal. Wayne worked as a consultant and IT Supervisor for Cardinal Health for many years retiring in 2018. He enjoyed woodworking, boating, and baseball. He was a football coach for the Optimist Club in Delaware, a former Boy Scout leader and a member of the Lifepoint Church in Lewis Center. Left to cherish his memory is his adoring wife, Rebecca "Becky"; sons, Nicholas, Wayne and Brad; daughters, Nichole (Rafael), Destiny, Rachael, and Abigail; 5 grandsons; sisters, Kathy Miller, Tina Kidd, Kay (Tim) Roberts, and Tammy Brookover; mother-in-law Sandy Lewis and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street). Military honors will follow, conducted by the Delaware County Veterans Association and members of the United States Navy. Social distancing WILL BE observed. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family. To share a fond memory of Wayne or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020.