SUNBURY — Weldon C. Ross, age 87, originally of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 4, 1932 in Sunbury to the late William O. and Gladys L. (Shoemaker) Ross. A devoted husband and father, a long-time active member of the Sunbury Veterans of Foreign Wars, and attended Genoa Baptist Church, Westerville. He loved the game of golf, playing Keno and Solitaire. He was a 42-year employee of Ranco Controls in Delaware.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Kathryn) Ross of Centerburg; sister, Twila Williamson of Sunbury; nephew, Terry Williamson; and grandchildren, Avery (Julie) Moseley of Missouri, Laura (John) Richards of Cleveland, and Ethan (Monica) Moseley of Centerburg; and three great-grandchildren.

A private Memorial Service will be held at Trenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Genoa Baptist Church, Westerville, in Weldon's memory.

