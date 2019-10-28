CARMI, Ill. — Wendy J. Bell, 61, of Carmi, Illinois, passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on October 21, 2019. She was born July 5, 1958 and raised in Delaware, Ohio. She was the daughter of Gordon M. Almstead and Dorothy Ayers (Buck) Almstead who preceded her in death.

Surviving Wendy is her wife Linda Hunt; sons Joseph McGuire and Josh Hunt; daughter Denise (Robert) Helton and Christina (John) Newman, all from Carmi, Illinois; brothers Robert B. Almstead (Marengo, Ohio), David S. Almstead (Davenport, Florida) and sister Laurie Almstead Campos (Delaware, Ohio), along with thirteen grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Wendy was an amazing baker and seamstress. She was well-known for her sewing everything from repairs, curtains to costumes. She will also be missed for her cookie boxes she made at the holidays. Wendy was extremely handy and smart and chose to raise two families that love her dearly. Her kindness and generosity touched many lives. Wendy was well loved and will be missed by family and friends.

No services are being held at this time. The family will have a memorial in her honor sometime in the near future.