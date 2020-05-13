Wesley Judson Miller
DELAWARE — Wesley Judson Miller, 87, of Delaware passed away early Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 at the Arbors of Delaware. He was born June 27, 1932 in Delaware to the late Wallace and Chole Belle (Robinson) Miller and later served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves. He married Mildred Snyder, and when she passed away, he married Alice Joann Miller. A lifelong Delaware resident and farmer, he also worked as a custodian for over 20 years. Having a passion for farming, he also enjoyed going to flea markets and sales, visiting Amish Country and raising and spending time with his kids. Left to cherish his memory is his children, Timothy Lee (Kathy) Miller, Cindy (James) Elliott, Don (Penny) Miller, and Darriel (Nancy) Miller, all of Delaware; son-in-law, Floyd Lawhon; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Mildred Snyder, second wife Alice Joann Miller, daughter Susie Lawhon, and grandson Shane Caudill. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 3–5 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. Celebration of life services will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Bill Byers officiating. Contributions in Wesley's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve the Miller family. To share a fond memory of Wesley or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
