ASHLAND — Will J. Caudy age 57, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born May 25, 1961 in Columbus, the son of the late James William and Bernice Louise (Madden) Caudy. Will had been a resident of Ashland for the past 32 years, formerly of Delaware, Ohio. He had been employed with Mark's Excavating & Trucking as a heavy equipment operator for the past 10 years; previously he had worked for H & R Excavating for over 20 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18. Will was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed Hunting, fishing and boating.

On June 23, 1990 Will married Brenda (Blanton) Caudy who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Brandy Caudy, Mindy Caudy, Molly Caudy all of Texas, and Valerie (Brad) McQuillen of Ashland; his 10 grandchildren; sister, Laura Caudy of Delaware; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Will was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Franklin and brother, Fredrick Caudy.

Funeral services will be held at Heyl Funeral Home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Don Earlenbaugh officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. till service time at 7:00. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Will's memory to the P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693 or to the 43099 North Ridge Rd. Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.heylfuneralhome.com.