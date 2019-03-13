DELAWARE — William Bruce Cline, age 59, of Delaware, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Heartland of Dublin. Born February 25, 1959. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Ada (Ritz) Cline, son Matthew, and daughter Betty Cline. His mother Corlene Cluff of Allensville, OH, siblings Florence Meneely of Grove City, OH, Carolyn Grigsby, Mary Jo (Mike) Barney of Allensville, OH, Pete (Lucy) Betts, Hamden, OH. Frederick (Tammy) Cline, Curtis (Leah) Cline, Rhonda (Kevin) Sardella and Rebecca (Johnny) Jewell of Columbus, OH. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, and family.

He was a 1978 graduate of Vinton County High School where he served as the baseball equipment manager. He was a huge football fan especially the Seattle Seahawks.

He is preceeded in death by his father Leonard B. Cline, his step fathers Clarence Betts and Dennis Cluff and a longtime classmate and friend Johnnie Seymour.

Memorial services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Highpoint Nazarene Church, 795 Pollock Road, Delaware, OH. Officiated by Rev. Mike Justice.