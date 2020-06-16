DELAWARE — In the midst of worship with family, William D. McGrath, "Bill," 90 of Delaware, Ohio and recently of Winter Haven, Florida entered into the Presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday afternoon, June 13, 2020, at his residence in Winter Haven, Florida.

He was born March 12, 1930, in Newark, New Jersey to the late Golden Carroll "Mac" McGrath and Clara Lucille (Coryea) McGrath.

Bill started working for General Motors through the dealer network as service director with Keefer Chevrolet, Maxton Chevrolet, Monte Zinn Chevrolet, Smedley Chevrolet and the Norris Organization.

His highest achievement was in 1982 by winning first place as president of the very prestigious "Only the Best" Club. This allowed him to serve with winners from other states on the National Council for the Chevrolet Motor Division.

After leaving the GM Dealer Network Group, he worked for Walmart in the automotive department and as a greeter, which he enjoyed very much.

Bill was a member of the Northgate Church in Sunbury and attended the Winter Haven Worship Center in Florida. He enjoyed his grandkids, Western square dancing, round dancing, boating, and photography.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet (Perry) McGrath whom he married on November 28, 1998; sons, Rick (Miriam) McGrath of Westerville, OH and David (Stephanie) McGrath of Delaware, OH; grandchildren, Elizabeth McGrath of Westerville, OH, William Luther (Emily) McGrath of Mt. Vernon, OH, Maxim McGrath and Chloe McGrath of Delaware, OH; sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Wilson of Lexington, NC and Marian Ruth "Cookie" (Kensel) Hettinger of Kingman, AZ; brother-in-law, Gene Easterday of Huntsville, OH; sisters-in-law, Carol McGrath of Prospect, OH, Sheryl Jones of Springfield, OH, and Diane (Chuck) Bayman of Piqua, OH; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Fran (Easterday) McGrath, brother Jack McGrath, sisters Barbara McGrath, Norma Park, and Carol Hubbard.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5 – 8 pm at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. SR 61 @ St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, OH. Services celebrating Bill's life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Northgate Church, 51 Fourwinds Drive, Sunbury, OH with Pastor Bill Stephens and Pastor Dave Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with Dan McGrath leading the committal.

Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33805 or Northgate Church, 51 Fourwinds Drive, Sunbury, OH 43074.

