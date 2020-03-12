DELAWARE — William David Yerkes, 70, of Delaware, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. He was born on March 2, 1950 in Northville, Michigan to the late Edmund and Margaret (Buzzard) Yerkes. He married Margaret Smolko on November 21, 2001, and she survives.

Other survivors include one son, Giancarlo (Elisabeth) Yerkes of California, from his first marriage to Lina Yerkes; one step daughter, Mary (Joe) Fondriest of Powell; three step-grandchildren, Paul, Kate, and Frances; one nephew, Michael; and his beloved four leg companion, Skip. He was preceded in death by one brother, Chuck.

Mr. Yerkes was a 1968 graduate of Northville High School. Immediately following graduation, he joined the United States Navy and served his country from October of 1968 to October of 1979 as a Seabee. After his time in the military, he went on to open and operate many pizza establishments across the United States. This career as an entrepreneur lasted from 1987 to his retirement in 2015. He was famously known as the owner and operator of Bono Pizza. In his free time, he enjoyed writing, reading, and spending time with his grand kids.

A service to honor Bill's life will be held at the convenience of the family. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve Mr. Yerkes and the Yerkes family.