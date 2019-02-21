SUNBURY — William "Bill" F. Zitko, age 83, of Sunbury, died peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at The Inn at Olentangy Trail in Delaware surrounded by his loving family. Member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

Bill was a 1953 graduate of Cadiz High School. A U.S. Army veteran, he earned his mechanical engineering degree from Dyke College in Cleveland in 1978. Known for his dry sense of humor, he was a loving Dad and husband who was a great handy man and teacher to his son, David. An avid golfer, he scored a hole-in-one at the Marion Green Acres course during one of his many outings with David.

Survived by son and daughter-in-law, David (Michele) Zitko, Galena; brother Dean Zitko, Huntington Beach, CA and sister Delores (Robert) Mallernee, Atlanta, GA. Preceded in death by wife of 60 years Charlotte Jean (Bernosky) Zitko.

Graveside Service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 N. High Street, Lewis Center, OH. Deacon Carl Calcara officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Alzheimers Foundation, Central Ohio Chapter. Special memories and condolences may be shared at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve Bill's family.