DELAWARE — William G. Pace IV, aka "Scott", 70, of Delaware, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and soulmate, Pamela (White) Pace, in 2011, and was the proud father of 3 daughters, Cathrine (Christopher) Pace-Davis, Kristine (Kevin) Albin and Carolyn (Carey) Bishop. Also survived by his beloved grandchildren Olivia Davis, Daegan, Aubrey and Katelyn Albin; sister Nancy (Mel) Kaneshinge; brother Thomas (Linda) Pace; uncle Charlie Pace; nieces and nephew, Pace and Tate Kaneshinge and Sarah Pace.

Due to Covid restrictions services will be private. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary and to watch Scott's service which will be webcast at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 4.