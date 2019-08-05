DELAWARE — William Grant "Bill" Sheehy, 94 of Delaware, Ohio passed away Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home. He was born February 11, 1925 in Akron, Ohio the only son to the late William P. & Anna Mae (Boswell) Sheehy.

Bill proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. He served for 3 years until his honorable discharge in 1946. He would go on and attend, and later graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1949, with a degree in Economics. He was Co-Owner of Burrell Insurance Inc. before his retirement in 1987. Bill was a member of the American Legion Post #115 in Delaware and was the Past Commander, and was a member of Zion United Church of Christ since 1958.

He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Betty in 2001, sister Janet Cailor Cross, and by special friend Ida Farahay in 2014.

Left to cherish his memory are son Michael (Cathy) Sheehy; grandchildren Gwendolyn and Grant Sheehy; niece Lynda Slack, and nephew Robert Cailor and their families; and special friend Connie Rich.

Bill was active in the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Home Board, the St. Michael's Resident Council, The American Red Cross Board, and Meals On Wheels. He helped establish the Veterans Memorial Plaza at SourcePoint. Bill was an extremely avid golfer, he golfed in a SourcePoint Senior League every Friday, up until the last two years. He also enjoyed watching Cleveland sports teams.

Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Robinson Funeral Home. Rev. Bertie Dell will officiate a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed towards Zion United Church of Christ, 51 West Central Avenue, Delaware, Ohio 43015, or St. Michael's Community, 35 Lexington Blvd, Delaware, Ohio, or a charity of the donor's choosing. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.