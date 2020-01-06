William Harper (Bill) Casto, Jr., age 77, died on January 3, 2020.

Bill was preceded in death by his father (William H. Casto) and mother (Laceryjette V. Casto), four aunts and an uncle.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Casto, his three children Shelly (Kevin Fish) Trevor (Sara, d. 2009), and Dana (Shelley Coleman Casto), and 5 grandchildren; Gabriel Fish, Eliza Fish, Tristan Casto, Alana Casto and Eleanor Casto, along with his brother Michael (Sally Casto), and two nephews, Andrew (Heidi) and Daniel (Nicole).

Bill was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School (1960) and received a B.S. (1964) and Ph.D (1975) from The Ohio State University College of Education. He also received a M.Div. (1968) from Methodist Theological School in Ohio. He was an ordained United Methodist minister. Much of his education and professional career centered on live theatre production and teaching. He retired after 22 years of teaching at Methodist Theological School in Ohio where he taught Church Leadership, Urban Ministry, Field Education and Worship Leadership. Bill also spent time in campus ministry at University of Virginia, Ohio Wesleyan University, Ohio State University and Kent State University. Advocating for marginalized people and social justice was a major focus of his life, especially in retirement.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085 where family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Bishop C. Joseph Sprague officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kent & Mary Beittel Endowment Fund for the Open Shelter via The Columbus Foundation, 1234 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205, or columbusfoundation.org.