William Henry Cooke passed away after a brief illness on March 30, 2020 at the age of 92.

Bill was the third of five children born to the late Sam and Agnes Cooke of Ironton, Ohio. He was born on September 21, 1927, in Ironton, Ohio. He was raised during the Depression years but had many happy childhood memories of roaming the hills of Lawrence County with his cousin Rich. Some of the lessons he took away from the Great Depression were about common sacrifice and making due with less. The Depression was always a living reminder of the good that can come from hard times and hard work. It taught him to organize his life around what he needed, not just what he wanted.

Upon graduating from Ironton High School, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Philippines during the end of World War II. After the war, he received his undergraduate and Master's degrees from The Ohio State University. He was a life-long member of Buckeye Nation, an avid Ohio State football fan, with a specialty of making Buckeye necklaces for family and friends.

Bill spent 36 years in education as a teacher, Principal and Director of Business Services. At retirement, he was Director of Purchasing for the Columbus Public School System.

Bill was very proud of being a 32nd Degree Mason with the Blue Lodge Masons in Columbus, Ohio. He started the "Cans for Kids" program that raised money for the Shriners Children's Burn Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was also a long-time member of the Worthington Shrine Club. A voracious reader who loved books on history and poetry, Bill was an outstanding orator and entertained many with his recitations of The Cremation of Sam McGee and the Civil War poem Barbara Fritchy.

Bill thoroughly enjoyed working outside in his flower garden. His beautiful display of flowers and Christmas lights, enjoyed by many neighbors and friends, will be long remembered.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 12 years, Linda Colwell-Cooke; his children Stephen (Jeannie), Janet (Steve Madden), Matthew, and Nancy (Bill Dine). Bill will also be fondly remembered by his 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Bill met Linda through the "Top of the Hill" church group at Liberty Presbyterian Church. They were married on September 20, 2008. This new relationship was a life-saving event for Bill. His newly blended family, David Colwell (deceased), Lora Copeland (Brad), 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, brought Bill a great deal of pride, joy and happiness late in his life.

Bill was a tough, patriotic and generous man who loved his family and friends very much. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 51 years, Sally (Rutledge) Cooke, who passed away in 2000. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Ann and Katheryn, two brothers, Richard "Dick" and John, all of whom he loved dearly.

Given the national emergency relating to the coronavirus, the family has decided to postpone any celebration of life services until a later date.

Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, OH 43015, Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 5887 US Rt. 98, Sebring, Florida 33879 or Kobacker House Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve this veteran of the Greatest Generation.

To share a fond memory of Bill or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.