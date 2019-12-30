DELAWARE — William Ivan Hedges, age 68 of Delaware, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Columbus. He was born August 18, 1951 in Marion to the late Ivan and Vera (Griffith) Hedges.

Left to cherish Bill's memory are his wife of 47 years, Karen Hedges; daughters: Nichelle (Jarrod) Trigg, and Melissa Hedges; grandsons: Jackson Trigg, Ben Trigg, Ivan Hedges, and Eugene Toth; sister, Mary (Ron) Howald; and several other relatives and friends.

Bill was an HVAC and electrical specialist by trade, having owned and operated Amstutz and Hedges Electric in Radnor for over 40 years. His was a giving spirit, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He looked for opportunities to help neighbors and friends. Bill enjoyed traveling, especially to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and all over Alaska. He loved cheering for his grandsons at their sporting events. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the .

To leave a message of condolence to Bill's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.