William Kensler, 74 years old, passed away October 24 2019 at Riverside Methodist.

Born March 3, 1945, he retired from Rinker where he worked for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by father William Long & mother Charlotte Kensler; two sisters Ruby Kensler and Sharon Bellomy.

He is survived by three brothers Fred, Charley, and Richard Kensler; two sisters Betty Osbourne and Susan Stevens; two children William Lee Kensler and Tammie Hall; four grandchildren Dylan and Sara Kensler, Hadden and Cadence Hall.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Family and friends may call from 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Snyder- Rodman. Burial will take place at Cheshire Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 1 St. Jude Buidling, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0552.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder- Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.