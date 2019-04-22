William Kinnison, known among his Delaware friends as Michigan Bill, passed away peacefully at his home away from home, Arbors of Delaware on April 21. He was 68 years old.

Bill left his beloved Michigan for Delaware in the early eighties. He worked for Buns and later for Freddy Dipietro at Pizza Villa. Bill was quite a character. He made friends at the bars and loved when his niece or nephews would come home from college so they could go " tubing" downtown. "Tubing" stands for "The Uncle Bill Experience." He was cantankerous yet generous, often to a fault.

He leaves his sisters Liz Ashling of Albuquerque, Nancy Larson (Jan) of Delaware, and Barbara Kinnison of Anacortes, Washington, along with nephews Ben and Andy Larson and nieces Dana Birk, Karen Sigler, and Julie Taylor. He was preceded in death by parents Charles and Betty Kinnison and sister Cherry Smith.

There will be no services.