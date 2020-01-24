DELAWARE — William "Bill" LeRoy Everhart, 88, of Delaware passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, January 22, 2020 at the Country Club Retirement Center in Delaware, with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on October 4, 1931 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to the late William E. Everhart and Elsie Lucille (Sweigard) Everhart graduating from Upper Sandusky High School in 1949; he completed an undergraduate degree at Heidelberg University, Tiffin, before receiving his Master's Degree from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. Bill also proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was awarded 2 bronze stars.

Bill served as a music teacher and band director at Mohawk Schools in Tiffin, Arlington Schools in Hardin County and Western Reserve Schools in Huron County before moving to Delaware in 1971. Once moved to Delaware, he served in the same capacity for Buckeye Valley and later Delaware Hayes High School.

A devoted and faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Bill also was a member of Elks Lodge #83 in Upper Sandusky and directed the Buckeye Valley Alumni Band. He enjoyed golfing with former Elks league members and spending time with his family. He also loved watching his kids and grand-kids sporting activities.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 51 years, Karen Elizabeth (Ruggles); sons, William Michael "Mike" (Debbie Furlong) Everhart of Jacksonville, Florida, Richard "Scott" (Darbie Wilson) Everhart of Dublin, and Douglas Jeffrey "Doug" (Sarah Kramer) Everhart of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania; 7 grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Rodgers, Michael (Jennifer) Rodgers, Chaz Joseph Weisenstein, Preston Wilson Everhart, Dawson Richard Everhart, Emma Morgan Everhart, Grant William Everhart, and 1 great granddaughter, Aubrey Rodgers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware. Services celebrating Bill's life will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Avenue, Delaware with Rev. Philip Wilden officiating; military honors will be provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association and members of the United States Army.

Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to or to the Buckeye Valley Alumni Band; envelopes available at the funeral home.

