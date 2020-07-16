WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — William "Bill" Loit Swank, 82, of Weatherford, passed away on June 19, 2020, at his home in Weatherford, TX, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on November 15, 1937, in Columbus, Ohio to Clarence and Mary Swank. On June 6, 1958, he married Goldie Clay and together had two sons, Rick and Billy. Bill worked at ABEX for many years before moving to Weatherford, TX in 1986 where he was the owner of Blue Norther Ice Company. He enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and golfing. Bill was a "collector of everything" and belonged to the Chisholm Trail Tractor Club. Most of all, Bill will be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends and "he never met a stranger."

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie and by his son, Billy Swank.

Bill is survived by his son, Rick Swank of Weatherford; grandchildren, Tara (Joe) Ross and Ricky (Bekki) Swank; grandchildren, Darrian (Chad) English, Alyson Ross, Kailey Swank, and Kinzley Swank; great-granddaughter, Raelynn English; siblings, Larry (Claudia) Swank, Ron (Janie) Swank, Maryann Brancheau, Tom Swank, and John (Tronda) Swank; long-time friend, Chris Taskey; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., July 25, 2020, at Africa Cemetery, 5175 South Old State Rd., Lewis Center, OH.