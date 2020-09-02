1/1
William M. "Mike" Linville
William M. (Mike) Linville passed away peacefully at his home on September 1, 2020.

He was born July 11, 1946, in Lancaster, Ohio, to William (Bill) and Norma Linville, who preceded him in death.

Mike grew up in Delaware, Ohio, and worked his way into business management at Abex-Denison/Hägglunds and joined several other international corporations, in management positions, in Pennsylvania and South Carolina, before retiring back home in Delaware, Ohio.

Mike was an always caring and loving husband to his wife, Marlene, who will miss him immensely. He was a loving father and compassionate life teacher to their four children. He will be missed tremendously by Amy, Anne, Frank and Markus, along with their spouses, his nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mike also leaves behind his sisters, Victoria Houck and Mary Acker with their husbands; two uncles, Bill Kelly and John Langwasser, as well as numerous cousins and several life-long, special friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W. Winter St., Delaware, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing must be observed.

The family will hold a grave site service at a later date.

Donations may be made in Mike's name to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corp. Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Delaware Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
