DELAWARE — William "Bill" Manning, 73, of Delaware passed away Wednesday evening, August 21, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 11, 1946 in Marion to the late Howard and Frances (Tennyhill) Manning and later graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1965. On August 26, 1965, Bill married the love of his life, Elexus Joann Kuhn.

A Delaware resident since 1967, Bill began his 29-year career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the Delaware Post. He retired in 1996 after a 2-year battle of ice and snow storms. He chose to stay warm and dry at home and let the younger troopers slide. After retiring, Bill became an umpire for OHSAA Baseball. A highly sought-after umpire, Bill enjoyed the older, more vocal games, where he could warn/eject players for inappropriate language and behavior.

Bill enjoyed camping at Lake Erie and vacations at Cape Cod, Charleston, South Carolina and Gettysburg numerous times. His talent with wood was shown by the many clocks and furniture given to his children and many others. If something needed repaired, Bill did it himself or had "eagle eyes" as he sat and watched the repairman.

Bill was the best husband, father of 4, grandfather of 16, and foster parent to about 150 in Delaware, Marion, and Licking counties.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Joann; children, Tricia (Mark) Morrow, Darrin (Jess) Manning and Alicia (William) Anderson; grandchildren, Austin (Magan) Manning, Elizabeth, Madalynn, Lesley and Thorton Kimes, Lexi, Westin, and Cameron Manning, Ezra and Holly Southwick, and Jeb, Tessla, Maggie, Leigh, and Sarah Anderson; brother, Tom Manning of Marion; sister, Patti Blankley of Marion; special people in Bill's family are Bobby Kimes and Austin Southwick.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from noon– 1 p.m. at the Delaware Christian Church, 2280 W. William Street, Delaware and where services celebrating Bill's life will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Sam Rosa officiating. Burial will be in Marlborough Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.

