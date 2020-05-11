William Otto Schulz (age 90), passed away on May 9, 2020 at Ohio Health Grady Hospital in Delaware, Ohio. Bill was born on May 30, 1929 in Aurora, Illinois, to Otto Carl Schulz, Sr. and Mary Hallmer Schulz. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Hoepner) Schulz, whom he married on October 28, 1955. He is also survived by his daughters Heidi Brownson (Mike) of Malcolm, Nebraska; Amy Funk (Jon) of Delaware, Ohio; Sally Hattle (John) of Western Springs, Illinois; and son William J. Schulz (Karen) of Rocky River, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren Laura Goodenkauf Stearns; William A. Goodenkauf; Katherine Suchy; Gregory Funk; Elizabeth Hattle Gerov; Emily Hattle; Anita Schulz; and William Schulz. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Otto C. Schulz, Jr. Bill was honorably discharged as Sergeant from the U.S. Army after serving during the Korean War. He was employed in several positions at R.R. Donnelley & Sons, starting in Chicago, Illinois and transferring to Willard, Ohio in 1964. He remained at Donnelley's until his retirement in 1992. Bill and his wife were active for many years as members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard, Ohio until their retirement in Mansfield, Ohio. They became members of First English Lutheran Church until relocating to Willow Brook at Delaware Run in Delaware, Ohio in 2016. In Delaware, they joined Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lewis Center, Ohio. Bill was also a long-standing member of the Men's Garden Club in Mansfield and the City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission. He was also a former 4-H advisor and volunteer in many capacities for various organizations and causes. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Private interment will take place for family at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. The family would like to express gratitude to Ohio Health Hospice staff for their exceptional care and support during the last two years, in particular, Susie Miller, RN, Karen Roberts, MSW, and Dr. David Kast. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome in Bill's memory to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214, or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6580 Columbus Pike #9009, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Delaware Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020.