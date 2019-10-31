EAST LIBERTY — William "Billy" Patrick Huffman, 42, of East Liberty, Ohio passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 17, 1977 in Columbus to William J. Huffman and Christine (Andrix) Huffman and graduated from Marysville High School. He later earned his business degree from Mt. Vernon Nazarene College.

Billy served as Director, Supply Chain and PLM Systems for The Scotts Company in Marysville. He enjoyed all sports, especially basketball, football and soccer. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Larry Bird. He also enjoyed working on his home.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Bill and Chris Huffman of Marysville; brother, Lucian (Heather) Huffman of Somersville, Ohio; sister, Amy (Steve) Spriggs of West Mansfield; nieces and nephews, Haley, Sadie and Reese Spriggs, Julian and Lilian Huffman, and Katie and Austin Wells; close friend of 14 years, Diane Spires and her son Josh. Billy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of very good friends.

Billy was preceded in death by his nephew Cole Payton Spriggs.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William Street), Delaware, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Kevin Kavanagh officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery, Marysville.

Contributions in Billy's memory may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212.

