It is with the deepest sorrow our family announce the passing of William Richard "Bill" Neibarger. Dad was received into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of July 3rd, 2019.

Born on December 3rd 1953, Dad was the third son of John Wilson Neibarger and Katherine Lou (Mann) Neibarger. Dad graduated from Big Walnut High School in 1972. While living in Florida and New York in his early years, Dad gained an extensive knowledge and passion for the culinary arts and hospitality industry.

After returning to Ohio, he spent the remainder of his life doing what he loved the most — "making magic happen" — so he could often be found in a kitchen somewhere — cooking up the most amazing something — out of nothing at all. He never hesitated to teach others what he knew — and most definitely never back down from a challenge. He "loved a party for 2 or 200" — and gave every event his all. He found immense satisfaction in knowing his dedication and eye for detail made each guests special moment all the more memorable — the honor and esteem in which he held each event was a humble tribute to his life's work.

But his greatest achievements can be found in the lives of his family and friends. The love, passion, and knowledge he leaves behind. He was a devoted son, caring brother, somewhat obstinate father, a learned uncle and mentor, trusted confidante, and steadfast friend to those he was closest. Aside from a good party He enjoyed a nice Scotch, spending time in the yard, planting flowers, refinishing antique furniture, and painting over wallpaper. But his greatest joy was found in the experiences he shared with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dad was preceded in death by his beloved mother Katherine. He is survived by his daughter Macara Richardson, his son Wesley (Brandy) Neibarger, his grandchildren Jessica, Evan, Kadence, and Trevor. His great-grandchildren Charles and Adalynn. His father John Neibarger; his big brothers John (Shirley) Neibarger, Roger (Diane) Neibarger, and his little brothers David (Ann) Neibarger and Timothy Neibarger; nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews too numerous to enumerate…

His tenacity, skills, love, and influence will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind.

Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roger Neibarger officiating. Internment to follow at Jersey Cemetery. Celebration of life to follow after the burial at Royal American Links, 3300 Miller Paul Rd., Galena, OH from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.