FROSTPROOF, Fla. — William Robert Taylor Jr., 73, of Frostproof passed peacefully Thursday January 2, 2020 at home with his family by his side. William was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 28, 1946. The only son to the late William R. Taylor Sr. and Florence Laura Beaver Taylor.

William graduated from Mifflin High School, where he met and later married the love of his life, Joan Wolfe Taylor, who survives him. In 1977, together, with their 2 children, he moved his family to Delaware where he remained until his retirement in 2002.

William retired from Weyerhaeuser, where he was Manager of the Engineering Department.

Left behind to cherish his memory are spouse, soulmate, and best friend of 57 years, Joan (Wolfe) Taylor of Frostproof; Daughter, Kimberly S. Taylor of Winter Haven, Florida; and Son, William C. Taylor of Delaware.

He also leaves 4 Grandchildren; Dominick (Denisha) Tucker, Cody Taylor of Marion, Ohio; Lindsey Taylor of Delaware, Ohio; and Valencia Shelton of Winter Haven; 2 Great Grandchildren, Dominick Jr. and DeVante Tucker of Marion.

William also leaves a sister, Judi (Dennis) Roberts; and a sister-in-law, Lori (Bill) Davis.

William is also survived by his extended family, Cloyce (Doc) and Bonnie McKenzie of Delaware.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Please make donations in William's honor to the .