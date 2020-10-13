FAIRPORT, N.Y. — William Russell ("Bill") Harris passed away at age 99 and 8 months on Sunday October 11, 2020 at the Crest Manor in Fairport, NY. He was born February 11, 1921 in Delaware, OH, one of nine children born to Carey Guy and Bessie (Belt) Harris of Delaware.

Bill was a 1939 graduate of Willis High School. As a youth he was active in sports including pickup football games and tennis; he was an excellent swimmer and instructor. He attended Ohio Wesleyan and Ohio State universities until World War II interrupted. Newly married to his high school sweetheart, Elisabeth Ann Dunlap, and a young father, Bill enlisted in the Army Air Force, serving from 1942 to 1945 as a first lieutenant, primarily in Georgia and Florida. Recognized for his leadership and excellence during flight training, he was chosen to join the war overseas as a bomber, flying the B17, the B24, and ultimately the B29. While refueling in Utah on his way to the Pacific the news of the bombing of Hiroshima was received, effectively ending the war and his active service. Bill was honored for his military service 5 years ago with a trip to Washington D.C. through Honor Flight Rochester.

Post-WWII, Bill and Ann built a country home and raised 6 children in the area north of Delaware called Homestead Acres. Following in his father's footsteps Bill worked in the trades and was known for his painting and wallpapering business serving clients that included Ohio Wesleyan. In his mid-40's he became a landscape architect for the Ohio Highway Department, a career he held for 25 years until his retirement. He and Ann relocated and enjoyed Largo, FL in the 1990's. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 58 years in 1998.

Bill was known for his open-mindedness, kindness, sense of humor, strength of character, and positive resilience. He will be forever admired and missed by his family of 6 adult children, his loving companion Esther Coglan of 20 years, his 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many Ohio, Florida, and Fairport NY-area friends, including Esther Coglan's three grown children. His 6 adult college-educated children (5 of them and 3 spouses are Ohio Wesleyan graduates), include: Nancy (Harris) Backhaus of Auburn AL, Janet (Harris) Sanders of Atlanta GE, David Harris (Fran Gallo) of Phoenix, Mary Kathleen (Kathy Harris) Woods (John Woods) of Franklin, MA, Ralph Harris (Suzanne Matsumori) of Phoenix, and Carrie Harris of Worthington OH.

A small private viewing was held and burial services will be scheduled for the National Military Cemetery in Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to: Honor Guard Rochester, P.O. Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692